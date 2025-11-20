BioWorld. Link to homepage.
GSK, LTZ partner to develop myeloid cell engagers
Nov. 19, 2025
By
Tamra Sami
Immunotherapy-focused biotech company LTZ Therapetics Inc. and GSK plc are partnering to develop up to four potential first-in-class myeloid cell engagers using LTZ’s immune-engager platform to target blood cancers and solid tumors.
