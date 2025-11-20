BioWorld - Thursday, November 20, 2025
Cancer

Hangzhou Zhongmei Huadong Pharmaceutical divulges new GTPase KRAS inhibitors

Nov. 19, 2025
Hangzhou Zhongmei Huadong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. has synthesized GTPase KRAS wild-type and/or its mutant inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
