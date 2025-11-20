BioWorld - Thursday, November 20, 2025
Immuno-oncology

Hutchmed describes new antibody-drug conjugates

Nov. 19, 2025
Hutchmed Ltd. has identified antibody-drug conjugates comprising an antibody or antigen binding fragment covalently linked to a GTPase RAS or KRAS inhibitor through a linker reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
