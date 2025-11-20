Cancer

New GSPT1/CSNK1A1 degradation inducers disclosed in Mindrank patent

Mindrank Therapeutics (Suzhou) New Drug Research & Development Co. Ltd. has divulged molecular glue degraders comprising cereblon (CRBN) ligands acting as dual eukaryotic peptide chain release factor GTP-binding subunit ERF3A (GSPT1) and casein kinase 1 isoform α (CSNK1A1) degradation inducers. They are reported to be potentially useful for the treatment of cancer, Alzheimer’s disease, inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases and metabolic diseases.