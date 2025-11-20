BioWorld - Thursday, November 20, 2025
Infection

Zhuhai United Laboratories discovers new β-lactamase inhibitors

Nov. 19, 2025
Zhuhai United Laboratories Co. Ltd. has described β-lactamase (bacterial) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of bacterial infections.
