BioWorld - Wednesday, November 19, 2025
Breaking News: Trump administration impacts continue to roil the life sciences sectorSee today's BioWorld Science
To read the full article sign up for free or sign in.
Cancer

Signet builds new model for gastric cancer drug discovery

Nov. 18, 2025
By Tamra Sami
No Comments
Signet Therapeutics founder Haisheng Zhang is betting on organoids and AI to outsmart diffuse gastric cancer and the limits of traditional “clean” drug design.
BioWorld Science Newco news Drug design, drug delivery and technologies Cancer Asia-Pacific China