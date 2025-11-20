BioWorld - Thursday, November 20, 2025
Breaking News: Trump administration impacts continue to roil the life sciences sectorSee today's BioWorld Science
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Immuno-oncology

Pilatus’ PLT-012 exerts tumor control in liver cancer

Nov. 20, 2025
No Comments
Pilatus Biosciences SA has developed a CD36-targeting humanized antibody, PLT-012, for the potential treatment of cancer.
BioWorld Science Conferences Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer Cancer Antibody Immuno-oncology