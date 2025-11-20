BioWorld - Thursday, November 20, 2025
Cancer

Sunrise Oncology describes new PDE3A/SLFN12 interaction inducers

Nov. 20, 2025
Sunrise Oncology (Hong Kong) Ltd. has identified molecular glues acting as phosphodiesterase PDE3A/SLFN12 interaction inducers reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
