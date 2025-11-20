BioWorld - Thursday, November 20, 2025
Neurology/psychiatric

New Nav1.8 blockers disclosed in Hengrui patent

Nov. 20, 2025
Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. and Shanghai Hengrui Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. have divulged aromatic compounds acting as sodium channel protein type 10 subunit α (SCN10A; Nav1.8) blockers reported to be useful for the treatment of pain.
