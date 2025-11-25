Other news to note for Nov. 24, 2025

BioWorld - Tuesday, November 25, 2025
Nov. 24, 2025
Med-tech happenings, including deals and partnerships, grants, preclinical data and other news in brief: C2N Diagnostics, Clearside, Danaher, DK Healthcare, Fize, Leica Biosystems, L7 Informatics, Nano-X Imaging, Pathkeeper, Polarean, Premier.
