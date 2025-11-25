Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

CMR Surgical targets US with Versius Plus robotic system

CMR Surgical Ltd. hopes to soon gain U.S. FDA 510(k) clearance for its Versius Plus surgical robotic system to bring it to the U.S. market amid rising demand for robotic surgery. Although the company’s original Versius system received FDA clearance in 2024 for use in cholecystectomy in adults, CMR waited to bring the enhanced Versius Plus model to market instead. “I have such a respect for the U.S. market that the last thing that I would do is to enter a market with a product that is outdated,” Massimiliano Colella, CMR CEO told BioWorld.