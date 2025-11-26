BioWorld - Wednesday, November 26, 2025
See today's BioWorld MedTech
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

CMS terminates Treatment Choices model in ESRD final rule

Nov. 25, 2025
By Mark McCarty
The U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services ended the Treatment Choices model under the end stage renal disease payment payment system for several reasons, including its failure to deliver meaningful savings.
BioWorld MedTech Diabetes Urology U.S. CMS Medicare