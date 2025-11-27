BioWorld - Thursday, November 27, 2025
See today's BioWorld MedTech
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Prognomiq launches Provue Lung LDT for early lung cancer ID

Nov. 26, 2025
By Holland Johnson
Prognomiq Inc. reported the launch of its Provue Lung, a novel blood-based laboratory developed test designed to help improve detection of lung cancer at its earliest, most treatable stages.
BioWorld MedTech Cancer Oncology U.S.