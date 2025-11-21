BioWorld - Friday, November 21, 2025
Immuno-oncology

TUB-030 shows potent activity in 5T4-positive sarcoma

Nov. 21, 2025
Researchers at Tubulis GmbH reported preclinical efficacy data on TUB-030, a novel 5T4-targeting antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), in several sarcoma subtypes.
