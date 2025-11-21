BioWorld - Friday, November 21, 2025
Breaking News: Trump administration impacts continue to roil the life sciences sectorSee today's BioWorld Science
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Immuno-oncology

Novel B7-H7-targeted ADC NPX-125 active in solid tumors

Nov. 21, 2025
No Comments
Nextpoint Therapeutics Inc. presented their novel B7-H7-directed antibody-drug conjugate (ADC).
BioWorld Science Conferences New compound AACR-NCI-EORTC Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics Cancer Antibody-drug conjugate Immuno-oncology