BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
BioWorld Asia
BioWorld Science
Data Snapshots
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Index insights
NME Digest
Special reports
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Trump administration impacts
Under threat: mRNA vaccine research
BioWorld at 35
Biopharma M&A scorecard
BioWorld 2024 review
BioWorld MedTech 2024 review
BioWorld Science 2024 review
Women's health
China's GLP-1 landscape
PFA re-energizes afib market
China CAR T
Alzheimer's disease
Coronavirus
More reports can be found here
BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Sign In
Sign Out
My Account
Subscribe
BioWorld - Friday, November 21, 2025
Breaking News: Trump administration impacts continue to roil the life sciences sector
See today's BioWorld Science
Home
» Novel B7-H7-targeted ADC NPX-125 active in solid tumors
To read the full story,
subscribe
or
sign in
.
Immuno-oncology
Novel B7-H7-targeted ADC NPX-125 active in solid tumors
Nov. 21, 2025
No Comments
Nextpoint Therapeutics Inc. presented their novel B7-H7-directed antibody-drug conjugate (ADC).
BioWorld Science
Conferences
New compound
AACR-NCI-EORTC Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics
Cancer
Antibody-drug conjugate
Immuno-oncology