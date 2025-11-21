BioWorld - Friday, November 21, 2025
Dermatologic

Humanwell Healthcare patents new MRGPRX4 antagonists

Nov. 21, 2025
Humanwell Healthcare (Group) Co. Ltd. has disclosed Mas-related G-protein coupled receptor member X4 (MRGPRX4; SNSR5; SNSR6) antagonists reported to be useful for the treatment of pruritus.
