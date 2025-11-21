BioWorld - Friday, November 21, 2025
Breaking News: Trump administration impacts continue to roil the life sciences sectorSee today's BioWorld Science
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Neurology/psychiatric

Takeda divulges new OX2R agonists

Nov. 21, 2025
Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. has synthesized heterocyclic compounds acting as orexin OX2 receptor (OX2R; HCRTR2) agonists reported to be useful for the treatment of narcolepsy, among others.
BioWorld Science Neurology/psychiatric Patents