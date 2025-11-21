BioWorld - Friday, November 21, 2025
Cancer

Molius Saglik Teknolojileri AS discovers new compounds for GBM

Nov. 21, 2025
Molius Saglik Teknolojileri AS has described substituted hydroquinolines reported to be useful for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM).
