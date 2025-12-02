BioWorld - Tuesday, December 2, 2025
See today's BioWorld MedTech
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Financings for Dec. 1, 2025

Dec. 1, 2025
Med-tech firms raising money in public or private financings, including: Akura Medical, Circular Genomics, Kestra Medical Technologies, Morphocell Technologies, Santersus, Terumo.
BioWorld MedTech Briefs Financings