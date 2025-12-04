BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld - Thursday, December 4, 2025
Saluda to expand spinal cord stimulation market in AU$231M IPO
Dec. 4, 2025
By
Tamra Sami
Saluda Medical Pty Ltd. announced a AU$231 million ($152.7 million) initial public offering on the Australian Securities Exchange to scale up its U.S. footprint for its Evoke spinal cord simulation system for chronic pain.
