Saluda to expand spinal cord stimulation market in AU$231M IPO

Dec. 4, 2025
By Tamra Sami
Saluda Medical Pty Ltd. announced a AU$231 million ($152.7 million) initial public offering on the Australian Securities Exchange to scale up its U.S. footprint for its Evoke spinal cord simulation system for chronic pain.
