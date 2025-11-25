BioWorld - Tuesday, November 25, 2025
Novo’s semaglutide fails in phase III Alzheimer’s trials

Nov. 24, 2025
By Nuala Moran
Novo Nordisk A/S’ wild card bet that its GLP-1 receptor agonist semaglutide could be used to treat Alzheimer’s disease has not paid off, with the company reporting two phase III trials have shown no effect on slowing disease progression.
