10 years on, US biosimilars staring down the void

It’s been a decade since Sandoz Inc. launched Zarxio, referencing Amgen Inc.’s Neupogen (filgrastim), as the first biosimilar in the U.S. Zarxio was expected to be the beginning of a biosimilar boom that would deliver big savings by finally providing direct competition for costly biologics. Neither the pipeline nor the uptake of biosimilars has lived up to expectations, as only 6% of the 313 biologics approved by the FDA’s CDER have been targeted by biosimilars and fewer than 5% are actually competing with the follow-ons.