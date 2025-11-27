Gimme shelter: Neurocrine, Lilly spared in CMS price cut fallout

The U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) rolled out negotiated costs of the second batch of drugs subject to such bargaining under the Inflation Reduction Act. Wall Street was not surprised to learn that the numbers amount to much greater cuts than the Biden administration managed for 2026. CMS said the adjusted maximum fair prices would have achieved 44% lower net spending had they been implemented in 2024 – 36% if forgiven discounts from the part D redesign of the Medicare prescription drug benefit are figured in. Fifteen drugs are listed.