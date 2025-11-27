BioWorld - Thursday, November 27, 2025
Vigencell’s cell therapy for lymphoma meets phase II endpoint

Nov. 26, 2025
By Marian (YoonJee) Chu
Vigencell Inc. plans to seek conditional approval in South Korea for VT-EBV-N, an antigen-specific killer T-cell therapy for natural killer T-cell lymphoma, after gaining positive top-line data from a phase II study Nov. 25.
