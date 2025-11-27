BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Vigencell’s cell therapy for lymphoma meets phase II endpoint
Nov. 26, 2025
By
Marian (YoonJee) Chu
No Comments
Vigencell Inc. plans to seek conditional approval in South Korea for VT-EBV-N, an antigen-specific killer T-cell therapy for natural killer T-cell lymphoma, after gaining positive top-line data from a phase II study Nov. 25.
BioWorld
Clinical
Cancer
Cell therapy
Asia-Pacific
MOHW
Orphan drug