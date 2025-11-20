BioWorld - Thursday, November 20, 2025
US, European biotechs lead budding organ-on-a-chip market

Nov. 20, 2025
By Marian (YoonJee) Chu
U.S. and European organ-on-a-chip specialty biotechnology companies are driving development of organ-on-a-chip technologies, fueled by the U.S. FDA’s decision to phase out animal testing for investigational new drugs.
