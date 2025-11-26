BioWorld - Wednesday, November 26, 2025
Breaking News: Trump administration impacts continue to roil the life sciences sectorSee today's BioWorld Science
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Cancer

PRMT5 inhibitors disclosed in Shanghai Apeiron Biotechnology patent

Nov. 25, 2025
Shanghai Apeiron Biotechnology Co. Ltd. has divulged protein arginine N-methyltransferase 5 (PRMT5) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of brain metastatic cancer.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents