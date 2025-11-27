BioWorld - Thursday, November 27, 2025
See today's BioWorld Science
Cancer

Chengdu Chipscreen Pharmaceutical describes new Mat2A inhibitors

Nov. 26, 2025
Chengdu Chipscreen Pharmaceutical Ltd. has identified S-adenosylmethionine synthase isoform type-2 (Mat2A) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
