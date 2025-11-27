BioWorld - Thursday, November 27, 2025
Breaking News: Trump administration impacts continue to roil the life sciences sectorSee today's BioWorld Science
To read the full article sign up for free or sign in.
Neurology/psychiatric

Epigenetic technology could eliminate misfolded prion proteins

Nov. 27, 2025
By Mar de Miguel
No Comments
The number of deaths caused by prion diseases reaches about 30,000 annually. Only 5 months pass from the diagnosis of seemingly healthy patients to the fatal outcome of this neurodegenerative condition, and just 1 month until quality of life is completely lost. Removing the brain protein that causes this genetic or infectious disorder could be achieved thanks to new gene-silencing techniques. At a special meeting of the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy, in “AAV-mediated epigenetic editing for prion disease,” Sonia Vallabh presented not just the data of her research, but the impact of this disease on her family and on herself.
BioWorld Science Conferences Genetic/congenital Neurology/psychiatric Gene therapy