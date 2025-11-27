BioWorld - Thursday, November 27, 2025
Breaking News: Trump administration impacts continue to roil the life sciences sectorSee today's BioWorld Science
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Cancer

Blossomhill Therapeutics describes new macrocyclic compounds

Nov. 27, 2025
Blossomhill Therapeutics Inc. has identified macrocyclic compounds reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents