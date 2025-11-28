BioWorld - Friday, November 28, 2025
Gastrointestinal

Aerolysin-producing Aeromonas is behind ulcerative colitis

Nov. 28, 2025
By Xavier Bofill Bruna
Researchers from the Medical School of Nanjing University hypothesized that in ulcerative colitis, the gut-resident macrophages may be compromised, leading to impaired integrity of the epithelial barrier. “From a basic science standpoint, our work uncovers a novel etiology of ulcerative colitis. From a translational perspective, it identifies a promising therapeutic target, potentially paving the way for developing effective drugs to treat or even cure the disease,” senior author Minsheng Zhu told BioWorld.
