Cancer

VT-3989 inhibits aggressive NF2-deficient tumor growth

Nov. 28, 2025
Vivace Therapeutics Inc. reported preclinical efficacy data of VT-3989, a TEAD inhibitor, in in vitro and in vivo models of aggressive meningioma. VT-3989 is in early clinical development for the treatment of patients with advanced solid tumors.
