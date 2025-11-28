BioWorld - Friday, November 28, 2025
Trump administration impacts continue to roil the life sciences sector
Immuno-oncology

M-3554 exerts efficacy in soft tissue sarcoma

Nov. 28, 2025
M-3554 is an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) targeting GD2; it has shown strong antitumor activity in neuroblastoma xenograft models and has been engineered to reduce anti-GD2 antibody-associated pain.
BioWorld Science Conferences Cancer Antibody-drug conjugate Immuno-oncology