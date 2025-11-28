BioWorld - Friday, November 28, 2025
Breaking News: Trump administration impacts continue to roil the life sciences sectorSee today's BioWorld Science
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Cancer

US scientists describe new c-Raf inhibitors

Nov. 28, 2025
Researchers at Dana Farber Cancer Institute Inc. and Stanford University have identified RAF proto-oncogene serine/threonine-protein kinase (RAF1; cRaf) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents