BioWorld - Friday, November 28, 2025
Cancer

New EGFR inhibitors disclosed in Schrodinger patent

Nov. 28, 2025
Schrodinger Inc. has divulged EGFR (HER1; erbB1) mutant inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
