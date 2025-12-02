BioWorld - Tuesday, December 2, 2025
Cancer

Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical discovers new WRN inhibitors

Dec. 1, 2025
Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd. has described Werner syndrome ATP-dependent helicase (WRN; RECQ3; RECQL2) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of colorectal cancer.
