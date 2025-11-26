BioWorld - Wednesday, November 26, 2025
New Samyang Holdings, Samsung Biologics spin-offs debut on Kospi

Nov. 25, 2025
By Marian (YoonJee) Chu
Two South Korean conglomerates – Samyang Holdings Corp. and Samsung Biologics Co. Ltd. – listed their newly spun-off biopharmaceutical units on Korea Exchange’s (KRX) main trading board Nov. 24.
BioWorld Asia Deals and M&A Financings Cancer