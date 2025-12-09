BioWorld - Tuesday, December 9, 2025
See today's BioWorld MedTech
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Other news to note for Dec. 8, 2025

Dec. 8, 2025
Med-tech happenings, including deals and partnerships, grants, preclinical data and other news in brief: Abbott, Acon, Asahi Kasei, Eyeyon Medical, Fize Medical, Helio Genomics, Lunit, Olympus, SS Innovations, Staar.
BioWorld MedTech Briefs Other news to note