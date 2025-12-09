BioWorld - Tuesday, December 9, 2025
See today's BioWorld MedTech
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Epiminder’s AU$125M IPO sets stage for epilepsy breakthrough

Dec. 8, 2025
By Tamra Sami
Epiminder Ltd. raised AU$125 million (US$82.99 million) in its initial public offering on the Australian Securities Exchange to commercialize its Minder system, a long-term ambulatory electroencephalography monitoring device for epilepsy.
BioWorld MedTech Financings Neurology/psychiatric IPO Medical devices Asia-Pacific