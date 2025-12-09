Other news to note for Dec. 9, 2025

BioWorld - Tuesday, December 9, 2025
Dec. 9, 2025
Med-tech happenings, including deals and partnerships, grants, preclinical data and other news in brief: Alcon, Allmed, Castle Biosciences, Staar Surgical, Truleaf Medical, Lifescan, Lungpacer.
