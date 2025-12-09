Medline plans record-setting $5.37B IPO

Almost a year since first filing its S-1 to return to public markets, Medline Inc. revealed the price range for the most awaited IPO of 2025. The massive medical device development and distribution company plans to offer 179 million shares at $26 to $30 per share, putting the total deal value at $5.37 billion at the upper end. At the top of the range, the IPO would rake in the superlatives: largest IPO of 2025, largest med-tech IPO ever and the largest venture capital exit in med tech. The offering range would value the company at up to $55 billion.