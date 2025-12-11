BioWorld - Thursday, December 11, 2025
Heartbeam wins appeal, gains FDA clearance

Dec. 10, 2025
By Annette Boyle
Management is beaming with delight at Heartbeam Inc. as the company's appeal strategy paid off with U.S. FDA clearance for its synthetic 12-lead electrocardiogram software for the assessment of arrhythmias. In November, the Santa Clara, Calif.-based company received a Not Substantially Equivalent determination from the agency on its 510(k) application, which could have substantially delayed commercialization. Following a plan disclosed Nov. 28, the company resolved the agency's issues through an appeal process and active engagement and obtained clearance much more quickly than expected.
