Heartbeam wins appeal, gains FDA clearance

Management is beaming with delight at Heartbeam Inc. as the company's appeal strategy paid off with U.S. FDA clearance for its synthetic 12-lead electrocardiogram software for the assessment of arrhythmias. In November, the Santa Clara, Calif.-based company received a Not Substantially Equivalent determination from the agency on its 510(k) application, which could have substantially delayed commercialization. Following a plan disclosed Nov. 28, the company resolved the agency's issues through an appeal process and active engagement and obtained clearance much more quickly than expected.