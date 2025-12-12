November reignites med-tech momentum with $4.7B raised

Med-tech financing activity from January through November 2025 reached $31.32 billion, marking a strong rebound from the sector’s lows in 2023 to 2024, which saw $16.61 billion and $23.64 billion in the same period, respectively. While still far below the capital inflows seen in 2020 and 2021, when the first 11 months of the year exceeded $48 billion, the steady upward progression over recent years suggests renewed investor engagement and improving capital availability. In November, $4.73 billion was collected through 36 transactions, up from $3.25 billion in October.