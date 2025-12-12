FDA greenlights Medtronic Onyx subdural hematoma treatment

Sometimes the darkest products (names) bring a bright spot of news to their developers, as the U.S. FDA clearance for Galway, Ireland-based Medtronic plc's Onyx liquid embolic system demonstrates. Onyx gained the indication for embolization of the middle meningeal artery as an adjunct to surgery for the treatment of symptomatic subacute or chronic subdural hematoma based on the EMBOLISE trial results. The approval represents a significant advancement in treating this common neurosurgical condition.