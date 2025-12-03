BioWorld - Wednesday, December 3, 2025
Cancer

HPV E6 degradation reduces tumor burden in cervical cancer models

Dec. 3, 2025
In a study published in Molecular Therapy, researchers from H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center and Research Institute and the University of South Florida developed an E6-targeting proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) that inhibits the growth of human papillomavirus (HPV)-positive tumors. HPV is the most prevalent sexually transmitted infection worldwide, with persistent infections causing up to six different types of cancer.
