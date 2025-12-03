BioWorld - Wednesday, December 3, 2025
Breaking News: Trump administration impacts continue to roil the life sciences sectorSee today's BioWorld Science
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Infection

Zhimeng Biopharma describes new compounds to treat HBV infection

Dec. 3, 2025
Zhimeng Biopharma has identified compounds reported to be useful for the treatment of hepatitis B viral (HBV) infection.
BioWorld Science Infection Patents