Cancer

New TP53 stabilizers disclosed in Shanghai Qilu Pharmaceutical patent

Dec. 3, 2025
Shanghai Qilu Pharmaceutical Research and Development Centre Ltd. has divulged cellular tumor antigen p53 (TP53) (Tyr220Cys mutant) stabilizers reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
