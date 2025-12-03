BioWorld - Wednesday, December 3, 2025
US pediatric voucher making moves in Congress

Dec. 2, 2025
By Mari Serebrov
The next stop on the comeback tour for the U.S. FDA’s Rare Pediatric Disease Priority Review Voucher program is the Senate, after the House unanimously passed the Mikaela Naylon Give Kids a Chance Act, H.R. 1262, Dec. 1.
