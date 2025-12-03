BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
BioWorld Asia
BioWorld Science
Data Snapshots
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Index insights
NME Digest
Special reports
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Trump administration impacts
Under threat: mRNA vaccine research
BioWorld at 35
Biopharma M&A scorecard
BioWorld 2024 review
BioWorld MedTech 2024 review
BioWorld Science 2024 review
Women's health
China's GLP-1 landscape
PFA re-energizes afib market
China CAR T
Alzheimer's disease
Coronavirus
More reports can be found here
BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Sign In
Sign Out
My Account
Subscribe
BioWorld - Wednesday, December 3, 2025
See today's BioWorld
Home
» US pediatric voucher making moves in Congress
To read the full story,
subscribe
or
sign in
.
US pediatric voucher making moves in Congress
Dec. 2, 2025
By
Mari Serebrov
No Comments
The next stop on the comeback tour for the U.S. FDA’s Rare Pediatric Disease Priority Review Voucher program is the Senate, after the House unanimously passed the Mikaela Naylon Give Kids a Chance Act, H.R. 1262, Dec. 1.
BioWorld
Regulatory
U.S.
FDA
Legislation