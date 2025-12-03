BioWorld - Wednesday, December 3, 2025
More uncertainty at FDA as Pazdur plans to resign

Dec. 2, 2025
By Mari Serebrov
So much for stability at the U.S. FDA. Three weeks after accepting the position as director of the FDA’s CDER, Richard Pazdur has informed the agency of his intention to retire at the end of the year.
