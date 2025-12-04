BioWorld - Thursday, December 4, 2025
Minerva jumps on phase III funding, leading neuro stocks

Dec. 4, 2025
By Amanda Lanier
The BioWorld Neurological Diseases Index continued the recovery noted at the end of August, closing November with a gain of 2.64%.
