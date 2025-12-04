BioWorld - Thursday, December 4, 2025
Aimedbio debuts with $48M Kosdaq IPO

Dec. 4, 2025
By Marian (YoonJee) Chu
Aimedbio Inc. raised ₩70.73 billion (US$48.24 million) in its Dec. 4 IPO, marking the largest Kosdaq listing this year.
